GTPL Hathway soars after tieup with Aprecomm

GTPL Hathway rose 11.34% to Rs 299.50 after the company said it partnered with Aprecomm to bring innovation to customer experience with network intelligence.

GTPL Hathway announced an investment in innovative technology to remotely optimise its residential Wi‐Fi connections through a partnership with Aprecomm.

Aprecomm offers cloud‐based automated solutions to enhance Wi‐Fi performance. Its patented technology helps in automatically and proactively troubleshooting Wi‐Fi issues.

The unique A.I. (artifical intelligence) technology will help GTPL bring down the customer issue resolution time and enhance the customer experience on its network of more than 700K connected broadband households.

Aprecomm's A.I. engine allows GTPL to convert its household connections to A.I. enabled smart WiFi access points. Additionally, the technology offers proactive monitoring and measuring of the wireless experience of the connected devices and provides real‐time insights to improve the reliability and performance of the network.

Speaking on the development, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, managing director, GTPL Hathway, said: "The partnership with Aprecomm will aid us in our efforts to ensure the best experience for our broadband consumers with a faster and proactive resolution of potential issues."

"The measurable improvements offered by the integration between GTPL and Aprecomm also lead to lower maintenance costs and improved customer satisfaction for one of the country's fastest growing ISPs."

GTPL Hathway is the 2nd largest Multi‐Service Operator (MSO) in India providing digital cable TV and the 6th largest private wireline broadband service provider in India.

On a consolidated basis, GTPL Hathway's net profit fell 4.5% to Rs 43.08 crore on 3.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 595.94 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

