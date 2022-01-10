Volumes jump at Indostar Capital Finance Ltd counter

-

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 54014 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 11.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4693 shares
Adani Power Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Tata Metaliks Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 January 2022.
Indostar Capital Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 54014 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 11.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4693 shares. The stock increased 2.14% to Rs.243.25. Volumes stood at 6674 shares in the last session.
Adani Power Ltd registered volume of 53.69 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 6.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.80 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.88% to Rs.109.10. Volumes stood at 11.13 lakh shares in the last session.
RHI Magnesita India Ltd saw volume of 32944 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 5.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5717 shares. The stock increased 6.06% to Rs.391.20. Volumes stood at 8022 shares in the last session.
Tata Metaliks Ltd clocked volume of 55045 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 5.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10029 shares. The stock gained 5.89% to Rs.925.50. Volumes stood at 21429 shares in the last session.
The Ramco Cements Ltd notched up volume of 55795 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 5.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10937 shares. The stock rose 0.15% to Rs.1,030.55. Volumes stood at 7802 shares in the last session.
