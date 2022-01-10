L&T rises on bagging 'significant' order in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project

-
ALSO READ
L&T Construction bags project from National High Speed Rail Corporation
Larsen & Toubro invests USD 2 mn in Intelliflux Controls
IRCON completes 100 km track linking between Vaitarna-Sachin section
L&T Construction bags significant contract for heavy civil infrastructure biz
Shares trade higher; IT stocks in demand
-
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) advanced 1.06% to Rs 1,925.10 after the company's construction arm bagged a 'significant' contract for its heavy civil infrastructure business.
The construction arm of L&T has secured an order in the Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project. The contract has been awarded by the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL).
L&T is already executing two other projects of the high-speed corridor.
The major scope of work for the project comprises the design & construction of civil and building works for a double line high-speed railway of a length of 8.198 km. The scope also includes the major station of Vadodara, confirmation car base, viaduct and bridges, crossing bridges, architectural, MEP and other associated works.
The project alignment passes through Vadodara, Gujarat and the project is scheduled to be completed within 49 months.
The construction major has classified the contract as 'significant', implying that the project value was between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.
L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services.
The company's consolidated net profit fell 67% to Rs 1,819.45 crore on 12% increase in net sales to Rs 34,772.90 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU