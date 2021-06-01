Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gains for third straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 117.55, up 3.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.44% in last one year as compared to a 56.08% jump in NIFTY and a 48.04% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 117.55, up 3.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 15575.45. The Sensex is at 51930.19, down 0.01%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has gained around 9.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19908.95, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 357.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 279.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 118.1, up 3.6% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up 39.44% in last one year as compared to a 56.08% jump in NIFTY and a 48.04% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 22.11 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)