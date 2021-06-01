Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

PNB Gilts Ltd, Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd, Compucom Software Ltd and TCI Developers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 June 2021.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd spiked 18.54% to Rs 120.2 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64700 shares in the past one month.

PNB Gilts Ltd soared 16.02% to Rs 73.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd surged 13.70% to Rs 11.04. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42483 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6075 shares in the past one month.

Compucom Software Ltd gained 13.64% to Rs 11.08. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 85233 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56373 shares in the past one month.

TCI Developers Ltd spurt 13.17% to Rs 492. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7879 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 996 shares in the past one month.

