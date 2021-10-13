Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Slips 1.53%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 31.02% over last one month compared to 9.44% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 4.04% rise in the SENSEX

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd fell 1.53% today to trade at Rs 161.15. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 0.13% to quote at 19079.68. The index is up 9.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd decreased 0.95% and Adani Total Gas Ltd lost 0.54% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 58.7 % over last one year compared to the 49% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 31.02% over last one month compared to 9.44% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 4.04% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.63 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 27 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 172.8 on 06 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 64.15 on 29 Oct 2020.

