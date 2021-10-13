Happiest Minds enters into a partnership with Tech4TH Solutions

-
Happiest Minds Technologies on Tuesday announced that it has entered into a partnership with Tech4TH Solutions, a company incorporated in the USA.Tech4TH provides digital services to worldwide companies in the Travel and Hospitality sectors. Happiest Minds said its deep digital technology led offerings coupled with Tech4TH's strong consulting and industry focus will help enterprises in the Travel and Hospitality sector to drive their customer experience, employee engagement and operational excellence initiatives.
Happiest Minds Technologies enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights.
The IT company's consolidated net profit fell 28.8% to Rs 35.73 on a 38.2% rise in net sales to Rs 244.61 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Shares of Happiest Minds closed 0.3% lower at Rs 1,384.20 on Tuesday.
