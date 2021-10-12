PSP Projects emerges as L1 bidder for Uttar Pradesh-based housing project

PSP Projects said that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1 bidder) for one government residential project with a bid value of Rs 238.70 crore in Uttar Pradesh.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 12 October 2021.

PSP Projects is a multidisciplinary construction company offering a diversified range of construction and allied services across industrial, institutional, government, government residential and residential projects in the country.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 24.81 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 2.53 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales during the quarter surged 196.9% Y-o-Y to Rs 317.36 crore during the quarter.

The scrip shed 0.68% to currently trade at Rs 500.60 on the BSE.

