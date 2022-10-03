JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Adani Ports records 13% jump in September cargo volumes
Business Standard

Oil producers jump after govt cuts windfall profit tax cut on domestic crude oil

Capital Market 

Shares of three oil explorers rose by 0.68% to 5.36% after the Central Government on Sunday (2 October 2022) slashed the windfall tax on petrol, diesel, jet fuel and crude oil following a decline in international rates.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) (up 5.36%), Oil India (up 2.61%) and Reliance Industries (up 0.68%),

Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index was down 0.53% to 17,003.65. The Nifty Oil & Gas index was up 0.88% to 7,711.25.

Effective Sunday, the government cut the windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil by about 24% to Rs 8,000 per tonne from Rs 10,500, according to a government notification. The government also halved the levy on export of diesel to Rs 5 per litre. It also scraped a levy of Rs 5 per litre on export of jet fuel, at the sixth fortnightly review of the one-off taxes on oil companies.

On 1 July, the Ministry of Finance imposed a cess of Rs 23,250 per tonne (by way of special additional excise duty - SAED) on crude oil produced domestically. It also slapped a Rs 6 per litre tax on the export of petrol and jet fuel (ATF) and Rs 13 a litre on the export of diesel effective 1 July 2022.

With this, India joined a select league of nations globally that have taxed windfall gains accruing to oil companies from soaring energy prices.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 09:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU