Oilmeals Export Rises 1% On Year In First Half Of Current Fiscal

Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) of India stated that India's export of oilmeals for the month of September 2020 is provisionally reported at 286,957 tons compared to 141,184 tons in September, 2019, reporting near doubling of exports.

The overall export of oilmeals during April to September 2020 has recovered and is provisionally reported at 1,300,134 tons compared to 1,287,479 tons during the same period of previous year i.e. marginally up by 1%.

