One Nation One Ration Card Recorded More Than 26.3 Crore Portability Transactions Since Inception

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution stated in an update yesterday that One Nation One Ration Card' (ONORC) is now enabled in 32 States/ UTs. Monthly average of about 1.5 to1.6 Crore potability transactions are being recorded under ONORC. A total of more than 26.3 Crore portability transactions (including intra-state transactions) have taken place all across these States/UTs, Since the inception of this scheme in August, 2019, out of which almost 18.3 Crore portability transactions have been recorded during the Covid-19 period of April, 2020 to April 2021 itself.

These States/UTs have been requested to undertake wide-spread publicity and awareness of the ONORC plan, 14445 toll-free number and 'Mera Ration' Mobile application that was recently developed by Department in association with NIC for the benefit of NFSA beneficiaries, specifically the migrant NFSA beneficiaries, in nine different languages viz. English, Hindi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati. Efforts are afoot to include more regional languages in the Mera Ration App, going forward.

