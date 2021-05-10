India Reports Around 3.66 Lakh Daily Covid-19 Cases

A total of 3,66,161 new Covid-19 cases were registered yesterday. Ten States reported 73.91% of the new cases. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 48,401. It is followed by Karnataka with 47,930 while Kerala reported 35,801 new cases.

India's total Active Caseload has reached 37,45,237. It now comprises 16.53% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 8,589 cases was recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. A total of 13 States cumulatively account for 82.89% of India's total Active Cases.

