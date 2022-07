ONGC Corpn signs MoU with Greenko ZeroC

To jointly seek opportunities in renewable energy and green hydrogen space

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M/s Greenko ZeroC (Greenko), to jointly pursue opportunities in Renewables, Green Hydrogen, Green Ammonia and other derivatives of green hydrogen.

This MoU is in line with the National Hydrogen Mission launched by Hon'ble Prime Minister in making India a global green hydrogen hub. The activities envisaged under this MoU will contribute towards India's target of producing of 5 million tonnes of Green hydrogen per annum by 2030.

