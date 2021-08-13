OnMobile Global acquires AI Powered Visual Retention Leader rob0

OnMobile Global on Thursday announced the 100% acquisition of rob0 , through its subsidiary OnMobile Global Solutions Canada.

This investment is in continuation to the initial acquisition of 25% equity stake in May 2020.

rob0 (incorporated in Feb 2019) offers best-in-class patent pending Vision AI technology. The platform gathers, analyses and provides smart insights that help to clearly understand user behaviour, optimise gameplay and increase player retention.

Krish Seshadri, Chief Executive Officer, OnMobile Global, said rob0 has been an integral part of our cloud gaming product, ONMO. rob0's technology and Vision AI picks the best parts of a game and helps ONMO create thousands of short, unique challenges for mobile casual esports players."

OnMobile is a global leader in mobile entertainment. The company offers a wide array of products such as Videos, Tones, Games & Contests.

