OnMobile Global Ltd Slides 4.21%, S&P BSE Telecom index Drops 1.68%

OnMobile Global Ltd lost 4.21% today to trade at Rs 104.65. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 1.68% to quote at 1374.38. The index is up 1.99 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Airtel Ltd decreased 2.64% and Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 2.12% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 16.2 % over last one year compared to the 29.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

OnMobile Global Ltd has added 84.08% over last one month compared to 1.99% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 7.04% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.97 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 133.6 on 24 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 12.95 on 25 Mar 2020.

