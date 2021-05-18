Opus Capital Markets Consultants renamed as Wipro Opus Risk Solutions

Following the transition to a new operating model, Opus Capital Markets Consultants, LLC, a Wipro Company, has been fully integrated with Wipro and is now Wipro Opus Risk Solutions LLC.

The newly formed company will continue to provide risk management, capital markets and compliance services.

Wipro purchased Opus in 2014, and as a renowned global brand, Wipro connected Opus' products, services and solutions to new markets, increased brand awareness and unlocked new business opportunities.

