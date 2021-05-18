Zuari Agro Chemicals update on impact of cyclone Tauktae

Zuari Agro Chemicals announced that the fertilizer plant of the Company situated at Zuarinagar, Goa was impacted on 16 May 2021 by Cyclone-Tauktae and there could be some damages caused to the fertilizer plant at Goa.

The Company is in the process of assessing the damages caused by the cyclone Tauktae.

In view of this there could be a potential delay in restart of Ammonia & Urea plants.

