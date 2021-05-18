Board of Vikas Lifecare approves terms of rights issue

-
At meeting held on 17 May 2021The Board of Vikas Lifecare at its meeting held on 17 May 2021 has approved the following terms of rights issue:
No. of shares proposed to be issue - Up to 26,53,98,198 fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1/- each for an amount aggregating upto Rs 49.09 crore.
Issue price - Rs. 1.85/- per Rights Equity Share (including premium of Re. 0.85/- per Rights Equity Share
Record date - 21 May 2021
Rights Issue Opening Date - 27 May 2021
Last date for On Market Renunciation of Rights Entitlement - 07 June 2021
Rights Issue Closing Date - 10 June 2021
Rights Entitlement Ratio - 2 Equity Shares for every 5 Equity Shares held by the Eligible Equity Shareholders in the Company as on the record date with the right to renounce.
Outstanding Equity Shares prior to the Rights Issue - 66,34,95,495 Equity shares of Re. 1/- each.
Outstanding Equity Shares post Right Issue (assuming full subscription) - 92,88,93,693 Equity shares of Re. 1/- each.
Terms of payment - Full amount of Rs. 1.85/- per Equity Share payable on application
