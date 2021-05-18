Orient Cement gains after Q4 PAT spurts to Rs 99.88 cr

Orient Cement rose 3.58% to Rs 126 after the company's net profit increased 126.6% to Rs 99.88 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 44.07 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales during the quarter increased 27.1% to Rs 831.62 crore in the fourth quarter compared with the same period last year. Profit before tax (PBT) in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 153.45 crore, up 120.3% from Rs 69.65 crore in Q4 FY20.

The cement maker's net profit jumped 147.4% to Rs 214.19 crore on 4% drop in net sales to Rs 2324.09 crore in the year ended March 2021 over the year ended March 2020.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the year ended March 2021.

Orient Cement is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cement. The company's product mix includes Pozzolana Portland Cement (PPC) & Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) marketed under the brand name of Birla.A1 - Birla.A1 Premium Cement and Birla.A1 StrongCrete.

