ICICI Bank Ltd in demand

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 632, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 110.46% in last one year as compared to a 70.27% jump in NIFTY and a 94.34% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 632, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 15118.3. The Sensex is at 50214.64, up 1.28%. ICICI Bank Ltd has gained around 12.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33459.25, up 1.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 121.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 237.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 632.9, up 1.31% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 110.46% in last one year as compared to a 70.27% jump in NIFTY and a 94.34% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 26.65 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

