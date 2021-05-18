Intense Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Kothari Products Ltd, Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd, 20 Microns Ltd and Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 May 2021.
Intense Technologies Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 54.9 at 18-May-2021 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 60602 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17082 shares in the past one month.
Kothari Products Ltd soared 19.15% to Rs 90.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 68491 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14095 shares in the past one month.
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd surged 18.34% to Rs 247.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17670 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 887 shares in the past one month.
20 Microns Ltd gained 18.18% to Rs 57.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36119 shares in the past one month.
Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd advanced 17.22% to Rs 28.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13366 shares in the past one month.
