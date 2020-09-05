Bombay Oxygen Investments standalone net profit rises 595.89% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9850.00% to Rs 13.93 crore

Net profit of Bombay Oxygen Investments rose 595.89% to Rs 10.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 9850.00% to Rs 13.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.13.930.1496.91-378.5713.501.7613.451.7110.161.46

