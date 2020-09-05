Bombay Oxygen Investments standalone net profit rises 595.89% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 9850.00% to Rs 13.93 crore

Net profit of Bombay Oxygen Investments rose 595.89% to Rs 10.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 9850.00% to Rs 13.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.930.14 9850 OPM %96.91-378.57 -PBDT13.501.76 667 PBT13.451.71 687 NP10.161.46 596

First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 08:01 IST

