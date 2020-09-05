Bombay Oxygen Investments standalone net profit rises 595.89% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bombay Oxygen Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.85 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit rises 62.07% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Alufluoride standalone net profit declines 47.66% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 9850.00% to Rs 13.93 croreNet profit of Bombay Oxygen Investments rose 595.89% to Rs 10.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 9850.00% to Rs 13.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.930.14 9850 OPM %96.91-378.57 -PBDT13.501.76 667 PBT13.451.71 687 NP10.161.46 596
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU