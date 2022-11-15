Ortin Laboratories standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 65.50% to Rs 0.79 crore

Net profit of Ortin Laboratories rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 65.50% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.792.29-27.8512.66-0.310.14-0.380.070.080.05

