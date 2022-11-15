JUST IN
Ortin Laboratories standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 65.50% to Rs 0.79 crore

Net profit of Ortin Laboratories rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 65.50% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.792.29 -66 OPM %-27.8512.66 -PBDT-0.310.14 PL PBT-0.380.07 PL NP0.080.05 60

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 16:54 IST

