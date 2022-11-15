Signet Industries standalone net profit rises 5.62% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Renaissance Global partners with Signet Jewelers to launch NFL jewelry collection
Mcleod Russel India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Praj Industries standalone net profit rises 140.27% in the September 2022 quarter
Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 13.16% in the September 2022 quarter
Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 38.36% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 8.68% to Rs 222.65 croreNet profit of Signet Industries rose 5.62% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.68% to Rs 222.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 204.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales222.65204.87 9 OPM %6.527.23 -PBDT4.914.68 5 PBT2.652.52 5 NP1.881.78 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU