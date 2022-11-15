JUST IN
Balkrishna Inds gains after Q2 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 404 cr
Signet Industries standalone net profit rises 5.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.68% to Rs 222.65 crore

Net profit of Signet Industries rose 5.62% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.68% to Rs 222.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 204.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales222.65204.87 9 OPM %6.527.23 -PBDT4.914.68 5 PBT2.652.52 5 NP1.881.78 6

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 16:54 IST

