Signet Industries standalone net profit rises 5.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Signet Industries rose 5.62% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.68% to Rs 222.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 204.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.222.65204.876.527.234.914.682.652.521.881.78

