Kellton Tech Solutions standalone net profit rises 13.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.03% to Rs 41.96 croreNet profit of Kellton Tech Solutions rose 13.00% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.03% to Rs 41.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales41.9632.27 30 OPM %14.1618.07 -PBDT5.294.87 9 PBT3.873.67 5 NP3.132.77 13
