Kellton Tech Solutions standalone net profit rises 13.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Kellton Tech Solutions rose 13.00% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.03% to Rs 41.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.41.9632.2714.1618.075.294.873.873.673.132.77

