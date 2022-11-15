JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Balkrishna Inds gains after Q2 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 404 cr
Business Standard

Kellton Tech Solutions standalone net profit rises 13.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 30.03% to Rs 41.96 crore

Net profit of Kellton Tech Solutions rose 13.00% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.03% to Rs 41.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales41.9632.27 30 OPM %14.1618.07 -PBDT5.294.87 9 PBT3.873.67 5 NP3.132.77 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 16:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU