Fine Organic Industries to form a JV company in Thailand

For manufacture of speciality chemical products

Fine Organic Industries has executed a joint venture agreement on 06 May 2021 with Oleofine Organics Thailand Co., (OFT) and Oleofine Organics Sdn Bhd. (OFM).

The parties have executed the Joint Venture Agreement for incorporation of a new Joint Venture Company (JVC) in Thailand for the purpose of operating business which will be mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing of Speciality Chemical products and supplying, exporting and distribution of such products.

