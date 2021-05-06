Aurionpro Solutions exits from cybersecurity business

-
ALSO READ
Quick Heal Technologies to invest USD 2 million in Israel based L7 Defense
Aster DM Healthcare consolidates subsidiaries operating in UAE
AGD Nutrition LLC renamed as Fermenta USA LLC
Route Mobile to deploy SMS Firewall Platform for BSNL
Tata Consumer Products divests its stake in JVs Empirical Group and Southern Tea
-
With divestment of its entire stake in Forcepoint LLC., USAAurionpro Solutions today announced exit from the cybersecurity business with the sale of its investment to Forcepoint LLC., USA. The deal, for the divestment of all stake held by Aurionpro in its cyber security business is valued at a consideration of US$ 9.6 Million (approx. INR 71 Crores) which is net off all taxes and obligations. Out of the total consideration, Rs 45 crore will be received upfront and remaining amount to be received in tranches over a year upon fulfilment of contractual warranties and earn out.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU