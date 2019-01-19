Outcome of board meeting of Lesha Industries

-
ALSO READ
AT&T posts a surprise gain in U.S. phone subscribers
T-Mobile adds 1 million phone subscribers in fourth quarter
Verizon says to shed 10,400 jobs by mid next year
Verizon to take about $2 billion in charges for planned layoffs
Qualcomm disappointed with continuing EU probe into pricing case
-
Held on 19 January 2019Lesha Industries announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 19 January 2019 has considered and approved the related party transactions to be entered into with Rhetan Rolling Mills for purchase/sale of goods, services and/or any other business activities upto Rs. 25 crore for the financial year 2018-19, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU