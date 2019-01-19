JUST IN
Outcome of board meeting of Lesha Industries

Held on 19 January 2019

Lesha Industries announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 19 January 2019 has considered and approved the related party transactions to be entered into with Rhetan Rolling Mills for purchase/sale of goods, services and/or any other business activities upto Rs. 25 crore for the financial year 2018-19, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company.

First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 15:31 IST

