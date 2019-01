The Board of on 17 December 2018 has approved the allotment of 3,15,00,000 Cumulative Preference Shares at face value of Rs 10 each in favour of Technologies on private placement basis vide special resolution passed by members of the Company at the EGM held on 5 December 2018.

