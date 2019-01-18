JUST IN
India's telephone subscribers base rises to 1193.72 million end November 2018
Business Standard

KPIT Technologies to allot 7.66 crore equity shares

Capital Market 

Under Composite Scheme of Arrangement

The Board of KPIT Technologies on 18 January 2019 have passed a circular resolution for allotment of 766,45,066 equity shares of Rs 2 each in accordance with the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst Birlasoft (India) and KPIT Technologies and KPIT Engineering and their respective shareholders.

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 18:24 IST

