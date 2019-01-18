KPIT Technologies to allot 7.66 crore equity shares

-
Under Composite Scheme of ArrangementThe Board of KPIT Technologies on 18 January 2019 have passed a circular resolution for allotment of 766,45,066 equity shares of Rs 2 each in accordance with the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst Birlasoft (India) and KPIT Technologies and KPIT Engineering and their respective shareholders.
