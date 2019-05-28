L&T Technology Services and Kudelski Group partner to provide automotive IoT solutions

L&T Services and The Kudelski Group, a in digital security, announced a multi-faceted partnership to enable connected cars and with robust device identity and protect the device, data, decisions, commands and actions. LTTS' extensive engineering expertise combined with Kudelski's more than three decades of market leadership in embedded security systems will help industrial equipment manufacturers and automotive OEMs create new features and business models while increasing their safety and efficiency.

With multiple new business applications driven by digitalization, companies need a holistic, end-to-end strategy for device security and data protection.

Through this alliance, LTTS will leverage Kudelski's and its to help manufacturers design, run and sustain effective IoT protection throughout the entire product lifecycle. Kudelski will leverage LTTS' multi-domain proficiencies and its domain-specific expertise in areas like automotive and plant engineering and work to provide leading-edge to joint customers.

