Outcome of board meeting of Superspace Infrastructure

Held on 24 April 2019

The Board of Infrastructure at its meeting held on 24 April 2019 has approved the following resolution -

Manisha Singh will be re-designated as the of the company with effect from 24 April 2019.

The company will open a corporate office at 4, Netaji Subhash Road, Kolkata - 700001, with effect from 24 April 2019.

