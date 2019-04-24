Outcome of board meeting of Superspace Infrastructure

Held on 24 April 2019The Board of Superspace Infrastructure at its meeting held on 24 April 2019 has approved the following resolution -
Manisha Singh will be re-designated as the Whole Time Director and CFO of the company with effect from 24 April 2019.
The company will open a corporate office at 4, Netaji Subhash Road, Kolkata - 700001, West Bengal with effect from 24 April 2019.
