Outcome of board meeting of Superspace Infrastructure

Capital Market 

Held on 24 April 2019

The Board of Superspace Infrastructure at its meeting held on 24 April 2019 has approved the following resolution -

Manisha Singh will be re-designated as the Whole Time Director and CFO of the company with effect from 24 April 2019.

The company will open a corporate office at 4, Netaji Subhash Road, Kolkata - 700001, West Bengal with effect from 24 April 2019.

First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 15:14 IST

