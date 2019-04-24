Board of Systematix Securities approves change in directorate and appoints CFO & CS

At meeting held on 22 April 2019The board of Systematix Securities at its meeting held on 22 April 2019 has approved the following -
1. Appointed Anita Maheshwari and Shri Basanti Lal Agal as an additional Director (Non-Executive) of the Company.
2. Appointed Namita Acharya as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.
3. Appointed Ajit Singh Kumpawat as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company.
4. Sudhir Samdani, Managing Director and Swati Chhajed, Director have resigned from the Board of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU