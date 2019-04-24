Board of Systematix Securities approves change in directorate and appoints CFO & CS

At held on 22 April 2019

The board of at its held on 22 April 2019 has approved the following -

1. Appointed and as an (Non-Executive) of the Company.

2. Appointed Namita Acharya as of the Company.

3. Appointed as of the Company.

4. Sudhir Samdani, Managing and Swati Chhajed, have resigned from the Board of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)