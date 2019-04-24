Nagarjuna Oil Refinery announces appointment of IRP

-
ALSO READ
NCLT initiates CIRP against Ortel Communications
'IBC laws will prevail if banks refer case to insolvency'
Sebi, IBBI ink pact for effective implementation of securities law, IBC
NTPC eyes stressed assets under insolvency in NCLT to make deals sweeter
212 firms went for liquidation under IBC: official
-
Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process has been initiated in respect of Nagarjuna Oil Refinery under the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) by way of an order dated 09 April 2019 of NCLT, Hyderabad bench.
Further, Kranthi Kumar Kedari appointed as the IRP with respect to the Company
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU