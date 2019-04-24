JUST IN
Business Standard

Nagarjuna Oil Refinery announces appointment of IRP

Capital Market 

Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process has been initiated in respect of Nagarjuna Oil Refinery under the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) by way of an order dated 09 April 2019 of NCLT, Hyderabad bench.

Further, Kranthi Kumar Kedari appointed as the IRP with respect to the Company

First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 11:23 IST

