Outcome of board meeting of Triveni Engineering

Held on 03 August 2022

The Board of Triveni Engineering and Industries at its meeting held on 03 August 2022 noted that a new grain based 60 KLPD distillery has been commissioned at Muzaffamagar along with increase in the capacity of the existing distilleries at Muzaffarnagar and Milak Narayanpur by 40 KLPD each ( from 160 KLPD to 200 KLPD), thereby increasing the Company's overall distillation capacity to 660 KLPD. The aforesaid is in addition to the commissioning of a new distillery at Milak Narayanpur and enhancement in the capacity of the distillery at Sabitgarh, as intimated earlier.

The Board also approved the proposal for setting up two new dual feedstock (sugarcane derived and grain) distilleries with an aggregate capacity of 450 KLPD at Rani Nangal and Sabitgarh, both in the State of Uttar Pradesh at an aggregate cost of about Rs.460 crore, subject to receipt of necessary statutory clearances. With the proposed addition, the total distillation capacity of the Company will stand augmented to 1110 KLPD.

