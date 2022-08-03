Tata Power Green Energy commissions 225 MW hybrid power project in Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
SJVN bags Rs 585-cr floating solar project from REWA Ultra Mega Solar
Tata Power gains after subsidiary commissions 300 MW solar plant
SJVN update on 1000 MW solar power project in Bikaner, Rajasthan
BlackRock, Mubadala to invest Rs 4,000 crore in Tata Power Renewables
JSW Energy commences operations at Vijayanagar-based solar project
-
With the addition of 225 MW of hybrid power to Tata Power's Mumbai customers, the revised power supply portfolio will rise to 38% non-carbon power. It will be nearly double the mandatory RPO obligation. Against the yearly requirement of nearly 5,200 MUs annually, the non-carbon supply will be approx. 2,000 MUs.
This is the first hybrid project developed by Tata Power consisting of recently commissioned 225 MW of Solar power at Noorsar and existing wind assets of 96 MW, which is expected to generate about 700 MUs of energy per year.
The plant will annually offset approx. 700 Million Kg of CO2. The combination of solar and wind project brings a unique advantage of higher Capacity Utilization Factor as compared to standalone wind or solar capacity.
The project was awarded to TPGEL and the solar part of the project has been executed by Tata Power Solar Systems, an EPC arm of Tata Power. The project was commissioned within the stipulated timeline in 1,200 acres of land at Noorsar in Rajasthan. The project has used 5,79,488 number of modules and 103 individual Wind energy generators of various ratings from the Company's existing wind assets.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU