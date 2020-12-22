Over Time Government Has Taken Several Measures To Make Farming Remunerative Says FICCI President

Commenting on the recent farm sector reforms that have been introduced by the government, Uday Shankar, President, FICCI stated that there was a need to reorient the approach taken towards the farm sector from merely focusing on production targets to creating opportunities for higher income realisation for the farmers. The latter required measures to reduce the cost of cultivation, improve productivity levels and enhance price realisation for agri-produce.

Over time the government has taken several measures to make farming remunerative and the latest set of reforms only contribute to this effort. The farm sector reforms have been introduced amid one of the biggest disruptions that the country ever experienced. The farm reforms are progressive and part of a comprehensive package to bring the nation's economy and growth back on track, he added.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)