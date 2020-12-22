India's Active Covid-19 Caseload Falls Under 3%

India has registered several landmark achievements in the fight against the global pandemic today. India's active caseload has fallen below 3 lakh(2,92,518)today.The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further shrunk below 3% to 2.90%. This is lowest after 163 days. The total active cases were 2,92,258 on 12th July, 2020. A net decline of 11,121cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours. India has achieved a new low in daily cases. Less than 20,000 daily new cases (19,556)were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours after 173 days. The new added cases were 19,148 on 2ndJuly, 2020. The total recovered cases have crossed 96 lakhs (96,36,487) which translates to a Recovery Rate of 95.65%. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 93,43,969. A total of 30,376 cases have recovered in the last 24 hours. New recoveries have been exceeding the new cases continuously since last 25 days.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor