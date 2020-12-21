Rabi Plantings Rise Nearly 5%

The area under rabi crop soared by 4.71% to 564.56 lakh hectares (lha) till 18th December 2020 as compared to the corresponding week last year, according to data released by Agriculture Ministry. This marks a good spurt as the yearly change stood at 3.87% in last week. The area under wheat stood at nearly 294 lakh hecatres (lha), recording a jump of 5.5% over nearly 278 lha in the same week last year. The pulses area soared by 6.67% to 141 lha.

Acreage under Chana or Gram jumped 10.11%. Area under oilseeds is around 77 lh, up 6.22% compared to the same period last year. Mustardseed area jumped by 8.40% to 70 lha. Coarse cereals acreage dropped though, sliding 5% on year to 41.28 lh. The area of maize and barley fell down by 5.90% and 6.32% respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)