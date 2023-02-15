Ovobel Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.53 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 61.29% to Rs 54.66 croreNet profit of Ovobel Foods reported to Rs 9.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 61.29% to Rs 54.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales54.6633.89 61 OPM %23.711.68 -PBDT14.060.38 3600 PBT13.860.15 9140 NP9.53-0.07 LP
