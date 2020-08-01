P B A Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 72.15% to Rs 9.83 crore

Net profit of P B A Infrastructure reported to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 72.15% to Rs 9.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.50% to Rs 3.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.81% to Rs 44.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 85.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

9.8335.3044.4085.08-4.07-10.570.182.211.96-0.295.7511.590.76-1.550.936.773.31-1.483.436.18

