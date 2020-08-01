JUST IN
P B A Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 72.15% to Rs 9.83 crore

Net profit of P B A Infrastructure reported to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 72.15% to Rs 9.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.50% to Rs 3.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.81% to Rs 44.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 85.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales9.8335.30 -72 44.4085.08 -48 OPM %-4.07-10.57 -0.182.21 - PBDT1.96-0.29 LP 5.7511.59 -50 PBT0.76-1.55 LP 0.936.77 -86 NP3.31-1.48 LP 3.436.18 -44

