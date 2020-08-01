JUST IN
Thomas Scott India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Prime Focus reports standalone net profit of Rs 227.88 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.52% to Rs 25.75 crore

Net profit of Prime Focus reported to Rs 227.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 44.52% to Rs 25.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 166.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 33.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.58% to Rs 119.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 152.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales25.7546.41 -45 119.63152.56 -22 OPM %41.5534.37 -36.8113.59 - PBDT0.2810.89 -97 1.114.47 -75 PBT-16.53-1.16 -1325 -66.30-33.21 -100 NP227.88-0.67 LP 166.68-33.27 LP

