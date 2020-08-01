Crescent Leasing standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 49.05% to Rs 5.88 crore

Net profit of Crescent Leasing declined 16.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.05% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.61% to Rs 7.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

