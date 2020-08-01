Crescent Leasing standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the March 2020 quarter
AMS Polymers standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2020 quarter
Prima Agro standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2020 quarter
M M Forgings standalone net profit declines 62.67% in the March 2020 quarter
Ridhi Synthetics standalone net profit declines 67.57% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 49.05% to Rs 5.88 croreNet profit of Crescent Leasing declined 16.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.05% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.61% to Rs 7.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.8811.54 -49 7.8915.06 -48 OPM %1.191.04 -0.250.53 - PBDT0.100.12 -17 0.050.07 -29 PBT0.100.12 -17 0.050.07 -29 NP0.100.12 -17 0.040.05 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU