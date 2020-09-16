Pacific Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.39 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 32.72% to Rs 22.56 croreNet loss of Pacific Industries reported to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.72% to Rs 22.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.16% to Rs 98.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 102.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales22.5633.53 -33 98.84102.06 -3 OPM %-17.334.65 -0.66-0.26 - PBDT-2.771.98 PL 7.744.57 69 PBT-4.820.79 PL 0.610.22 177 NP-3.390.56 PL 0.45-0.12 LP
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
