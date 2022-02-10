Page Industries Q3 PAT rises 13% YoY to Rs 174 cr

Page Industries reported a 13.6% rise in net profit to Rs 174.6 crore on a 28.3% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1189.8 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Profit before tax grew by 12.6% to Rs 233.4 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 207.3 crore posted in the corresponding period last year. EBITDA stood at Rs 250.7 crore in Q3 FY22, 10.9% higher than Rs 226.1 crore registered in the same period last year.

EBITDA margin stood at 21.1% in Q3 FY22, while at par with 21.5% reported in previous quarter, but down from 24.4% posted in the year ago period. Margin was dented due to rise in raw material pric.

Commenting on the results, MD of Page Industries, Sunder Genomal said, As we announce yet another best quarter with our highest-ever revenue and PAT, I am pleased to share that the sales momentum has picked up significantly across all our product categories backed by expansion in our portfolio and existing network. We are well poised on a growth trajectory and remain optimistic on delivering sustainable growth over the long-term. E-commerce continues to witness an increasing trend and our investments in warehousing, technology and logistics support helped not only in strong execution but also in delivering profitable growth. With a strong and proven business model, wide product portfolio, efficient financial management and a very loyal customer base, we remain committed to continue creating value for our stakeholders.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 556 crore, up 13% year on year. Page Industries said liquidity continues to remain strong with robust cash flow management.

Meanwhile, the company's board declared interim dividend of Rs 100 per equity share. The record date fixed for the payment of interim dividend is 18 February 2022.

Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. for manufacture, distribution and marketing of the JOCKEY brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan and UAE. Page Industries is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International Ltd. for the manufacture, marketing and distribution of the Speedo brand in India.

Shares of Page Industries were trading 1.99% lower at Rs 41,549 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)