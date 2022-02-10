BEML Q3 PAT spurts 184% YoY to Rs 79 cr

BEML's consolidated net profit soared 183.73% to Rs 78.51 crore on a 55.59% jump in net sales to Rs 1,133.09 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) surged 179.69% to Rs 78.51 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 28.07 crore in Q3 FY21.

On a standalone basis, net profit jumped 170.49% to Rs 79.12 crore on a 55.59% rise in net sales to Rs 1,133.09 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

At the begining of Q3 FY22, order booking stood at Rs 10,778 crore, order booked during the quarter was Rs 534 crore while Rs 1,133 crore worth of orders were executed during Q3 FY22.

BEML is a multi-technology schedule 'A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It has its operation under three business verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro.

Shares of BEML added 0.60% to Rs 1,875.15 on BSE. As on 31 December 2021, the Government of India held 54.03% stake in BEML.

