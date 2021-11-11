Page Industries Q2 PAT up 45% YoY to Rs 161 crore

-
ALSO READ
Route Mobile consolidated net profit rises 161.81% in the March 2021 quarter
Orient Bell consolidated net profit rises 161.45% in the September 2021 quarter
Page Ind records Q4 PAT at Rs 115.6 cr
Page Ind reports Q1 PAT at Rs 11 cr
Page Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.95 crore in the June 2021 quarter
-
Page Industries reported 45% growth in net profit to Rs 160.5 crore on a 46% increase in revenue to Rs 1,084 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
EBITDA improved by 41% to Rs 233.4 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 165.4 crore in Q2 FY21. profit before tax in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 214.8 crore, up by 47% from Rs 145.9 crore in Q2 FY21.
Cash and cash equivalents were at Rs 533.3 crore, up 33 % YoY. Liquidity continues to remain strong with robust cash flow management.
Sunder Genomal, Managing Director, said: I am pleased to share that the sales momentum has picked up significantly after the setbacks of the global pandemic. We saw increased momentum in sales across all our product categories backed by expansion in our portfolio and existing network.
E-commerce continues to witness an increasing trend and our investments in warehousing, technology and logistics support helped not only in strong execution but also on delivering on profitable growth."
Page Industries is an Indian manufacturer and retailer of innerwear, loungewear and socks. It is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA) for manufacture, distribution and marketing of the JOCKEY brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and the UAE. Page Industries is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International for the manufacture, marketing and distribution of the Speedo brand in India.
The scrip shed 0.18% to currently trade at Rs 39693.85 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU