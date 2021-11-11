Page Industries Q2 PAT up 45% YoY to Rs 161 crore

Page Industries reported 45% growth in net profit to Rs 160.5 crore on a 46% increase in revenue to Rs 1,084 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

EBITDA improved by 41% to Rs 233.4 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 165.4 crore in Q2 FY21. profit before tax in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 214.8 crore, up by 47% from Rs 145.9 crore in Q2 FY21.

Cash and cash equivalents were at Rs 533.3 crore, up 33 % YoY. Liquidity continues to remain strong with robust cash flow management.

Sunder Genomal, Managing Director, said: I am pleased to share that the sales momentum has picked up significantly after the setbacks of the global pandemic. We saw increased momentum in sales across all our product categories backed by expansion in our portfolio and existing network.

E-commerce continues to witness an increasing trend and our investments in warehousing, technology and logistics support helped not only in strong execution but also on delivering on profitable growth."

Page Industries is an Indian manufacturer and retailer of innerwear, loungewear and socks. It is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA) for manufacture, distribution and marketing of the JOCKEY brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and the UAE. Page Industries is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International for the manufacture, marketing and distribution of the Speedo brand in India.

The scrip shed 0.18% to currently trade at Rs 39693.85 on the BSE.

