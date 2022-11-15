Panacea Biotec reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.85 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 59.13% to Rs 48.74 croreNet Loss of Panacea Biotec reported to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 22.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 59.13% to Rs 48.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 119.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales48.74119.26 -59 OPM %-12.97-14.63 -PBDT-0.61-15.89 96 PBT-6.85-22.37 69 NP-6.85-22.37 69
