Crimson Metal Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.29% to Rs 2.35 crore

Net profit of Crimson Metal Engineering Company declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.29% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.352.17 8 OPM %51.4947.93 -PBDT0.470.38 24 PBT0.010.02 -50 NP0.010.02 -50

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:13 IST

