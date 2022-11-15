Crimson Metal Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.29% to Rs 2.35 crore

Net profit of Crimson Metal Engineering Company declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.29% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.352.1751.4947.930.470.380.010.020.010.02

