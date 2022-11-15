Crimson Metal Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Zinc reports decent production in Q2
N D Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Benchmarks extend losses; metal shares decline
Barometers continue to trade with decent gains; metal shares decline
Nifty slides below 15,700; metal stocks decline
-
Sales rise 8.29% to Rs 2.35 croreNet profit of Crimson Metal Engineering Company declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.29% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.352.17 8 OPM %51.4947.93 -PBDT0.470.38 24 PBT0.010.02 -50 NP0.010.02 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU