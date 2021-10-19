Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Speciality Restaurants Ltd, Mehai Technology Ltd, Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd and TCI Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 October 2021.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 911.85 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Speciality Restaurants Ltd surged 19.97% to Rs 110.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40964 shares in the past one month.

Mehai Technology Ltd spiked 19.88% to Rs 50.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32151 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7649 shares in the past one month.

Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd jumped 13.88% to Rs 17.23. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94390 shares in the past one month.

TCI Finance Ltd rose 11.88% to Rs 5.84. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3499 shares in the past one month.

